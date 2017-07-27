|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index27/07/2017
US wine exports to EU falls
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
US wine exports saw a double digit decline on the back of falling sales to the EU, according to the latest Rabobank report, but France saw “remarkable” increases in exports to the UK, despite an average price rise of 10.6%. Source, The Drinks Business.