27/07/2017
Farm gate price bounce from export boom
Wine grape growers are hoping to see a lift in farm gate prices following strong export growth during the past year. Murray Valley Winegrowers executive officer Mike Stone comments on lower price bracket wines and their relevance to exports. Source, The Weekly Times.