|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index27/07/2017
Sue Bell to head Heathcote judging panel
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Former Australian Winemaker of the Year Sue Bell will lead the judging panel at the 2017 Saint Martin Heathcote Wine Show. An acclaimed artisan winemaker from Coonawarra and in-demand judge at wine shows across Australia, Ms Bell has previously been deputy chair of the judging panel. Source, The McIvor Times.