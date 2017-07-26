««« return to Daily Wine News index

Sue Bell to head Heathcote judging panel

Former Australian Winemaker of the Year Sue Bell will lead the judging panel at the 2017 Saint Martin Heathcote Wine Show. An acclaimed artisan winemaker from Coonawarra and in-demand judge at wine shows across Australia, Ms Bell has previously been deputy chair of the judging panel. Source, The McIvor Times.