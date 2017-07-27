|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Hunter Valley adapts to young market
Hunter Valley is one of the oldest wine regions in Australia, with a proud tradition of producing high-quality semillon, chardonnay and shiraz varieties. While that tradition is deeply ingrained in the region, sections of the wine industry are looking to diversify into modern styles of winemaking, in a bid to grow a stronger younger market share. Source, The ABC.