New WISA committee members

Two new members have been added to the management committee of Wine Industry Suppliers Australia (WISA). The appointments of Cheryl-lee Vanagelis, from IMCD Limited, and Robin Shaw, Wine Tourism Australia, filled two casual vacancies which had been open since December’s AGM.

Matthew Moate, WISA executive officer, said the pair added valuable skills to the expertise on the committee.

"WISA has a strong committee because the members have a range of complementary skills,” Moate said.

"WISA has been working hard to represent the whole grape and wine industry supply chain and the mix of skills and gender on the committee will be a key factor in the ongoing success of the association."

The appointments have boosted the female representation on the WISA management committee to 40%.

Cheryl-lee Vanagelis, IMCD Limited account manager, has 19 years’ experience in the wine industry and strong connections across the technical, research and development space.

Robin Shaw, who runs the Wine Tourism Australia consultancy firm, brings a wealth of experience from a range of positions held across industry, most recently as the CEO of the Adelaide Hills regional wine body.

The full list of the WISA management committee members is available online: https://wisa.org.au/committee/