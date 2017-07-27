|Grapegrower & Winemaker
27/07/2017
Majority of irrigators want living waterways
Senior ecologists at Charles Sturt University (CSU) believe the majority of irrigators in southern Australia are doing the right thing and are not pumping excessive water from the southern Murray Darling Basin. But they also believe there is room for improvement. Source, CSU.