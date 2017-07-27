|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index27/07/2017
Waimea Estate sale brings growth
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
After 24 years of building their business from the ground up, Nelson's Bolitho family has sold Waimea Family Estate Wines to New Zealand financial services company Booster. Waimea Estates general manager Ben Bolitho said the investment partnership allowed the business to grow to its full potential due to access to cash flow and capital. Source, Stuff.