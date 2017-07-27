Daily Wine News

27/07/2017

Waimea Estate sale brings growth

After 24 years of building their business from the ground up, Nelson's Bolitho family has sold Waimea Family Estate Wines to New Zealand financial services company Booster. Waimea Estates general manager Ben Bolitho said the investment partnership allowed the business to grow to its full potential due to access to cash flow and capital. Source, Stuff.

