26/07/2017
Gourmet Escape on the line in WA
Tickets for this year’s Margaret River Gourmet Escape go on sale today, with the future of the globally renowned event up in the air amid accusations the State Government is “dragging the chain” on securing funding for the event beyond this year. Source, The West.