|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index26/07/2017
Cracka wines to crowdfund its way to Asia
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Online retailer Cracka Wines is one local entity with plans for the international wine market. The Sydney-based enterprise has announced plans to raise $5 million from its 250,000 customers to expand its direct-to-consumer marketplace into Asia. Source, The Sydney Morning Herald.