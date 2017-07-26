««« return to Daily Wine News index

Mark Pygott praises Aussie wine

On the eve of the annual KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show awards, this year’s invited international judge, Master of Wine, Mark Pygott says he likes what he sees in the evolution of Australian wine — and only not from the usual suspects.

Pygott was invited this year to join 30 Australian wine experts in tasting and judging more than 2100 entries across four days at the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show at Sydney Showground.

Mr Pygott, originally from Northern England but these days director of Sniff Wine Ltd in Taiwan by way of lengthy winemaking stints with respected French wineries, became a Master of Wine after completing a research paper on climate change and adaptive viticultural practices in the Barossa Valley.

Pygott says he also has seen firsthand the changing views on Australian wine, from what he says began as “friendly, approachable, fruit-forward, cheaper ‘sunshine in a glass’ offerings to places like the UK and the US, to the extremely high quality product the wine drinking world (including newer markets like China) know the Australian wine sector for today.

“The quality of the Grenache and some of the Semillon I have seen in judging this past week has been outstanding,” he said.

“Not just very good wines – world class wines.

“If I said I have tasted some great Shiraz, everyone would say ‘of course’,” he added.

“A wine has made me cry, it happens maybe once every two years.

While not revealing whether any of the reds, whites, sparklings and fortified entries this year made Mark well up during this year’s competition, he says he likes the fact the Australian wine sector is always testing itself and striving to improve.

“I think you have to be very careful about thinking that what you have is the best, because if you stand still, other people won’t and that’s dangerous.”

“You must keep on looking for the next best thing."