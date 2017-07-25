|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Online wine retailer appoints new CEO
London-based online wine retailer, 31Dover.com has appointed former Naked Wines marketing director James Bagley as its new CEO, after acquiring on-trade supplier Vanquish Wines. Source, The Drinks Business.