25/07/2017
Cali winemakers now fighting mildew
"If you don't find mildew in your vineyards, you haven't looked hard enough," said Glenn McGourty, a viticulture advisor for the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) for Mendocino County. After years of drought conditions, California vintners are enjoying wetter conditions this year. Source, Wine Spectator.