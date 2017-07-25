Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

25/07/2017

Cali winemakers now fighting mildew

"If you don't find mildew in your vineyards, you haven't looked hard enough," said Glenn McGourty, a viticulture advisor for the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) for Mendocino County. After years of drought conditions, California vintners are enjoying wetter conditions this year. Source, Wine Spectator.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017