|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index25/07/2017
Small business: Rod McDonald Wines
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Rod McDonald, founder and owner of Hawke's Bay based Rod McDonald Wines, started the business 11 years ago. McDonald talks about the industry, awards and perks that come with the job. Source, The New Zealand Herald.