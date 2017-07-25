««« return to Daily Wine News index

Hard work rewards young winemaker

Top young viticulturist Ben McNab-Jones is in non doubt when it comes to naming his favourite wine style – Pinot Noir. “It’s so much fun to make,” Mr McNab-Jones said. After “a lot of study” and “bookwork” Mr McNab-Jones nabbed the Bayer Wairarapa Young Viticulturist of the Year 2017 on Thursday. Source, Wairarapa Times Age.