Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

25/07/2017

Goldman drop beer stocks in millennial shift

Goldman Sachs downgraded Boston Beer Company and Constellation Brands because millennials consume more wine than previous generations. Data shows that beer penetration across the United States fell in 2016 while wine and spirits held steady. The report also noted that millennials are not consuming as much alcohol as prior generations. Source, CNBC.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017