|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index25/07/2017
Goldman drop beer stocks in millennial shift
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Goldman Sachs downgraded Boston Beer Company and Constellation Brands because millennials consume more wine than previous generations. Data shows that beer penetration across the United States fell in 2016 while wine and spirits held steady. The report also noted that millennials are not consuming as much alcohol as prior generations. Source, CNBC.