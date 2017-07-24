|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Chinese company buys French estate
A Chinese property investment company has bought French wine estate Chateau Fauchey on the right bank of the Garonne river southeast of Bordeaux, according to a statement from Maxwell-Baynes-Vineyards, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. Source, South China Morning Post.