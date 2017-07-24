|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index24/07/2017
Artificial intelligence boosts wines bottom line
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The Australian wine industry is turning to artificial intelligence to streamline its manufacturing. South Australian tech firm Ailytic has developed an artificial intelligence program to significantly increase production efficiency by optimising machine use. Source, The Lead.