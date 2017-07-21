|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index24/07/2017
Four types of successful wine tourism
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Forbes contributor Per Karlsson was recently invited to speak on wine tourism at the annual Città del Vino wine tourism conference in Torgiano in Umbria. Here he has summarised the four main points he made during his seminar on conducting successful wine tourism. Source, Forbes.