24/07/2017
Slovenia to sue EU over wine name
Slovenia said Friday 21 July, it will sue the European Commission for allowing winemakers in neighbouring Croatia to use one of its protected wine designations. Teran, a grape grown in the red soils of Slovenia's rocky Karst plateau, had protected EU status since the country joined the bloc in 2004. Source, Yahoo.