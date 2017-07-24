««« return to Daily Wine News index

Final week to enter the Women in Wine Awards

Entries for the 2017 Australian Women in Wine Awards close on 1st August, which means there’s just one week to finalise the entries for one of eight awards on offer.

As well as the categories of winemaker (sponsored by WineArk), viticulturist (sponsored by Wine Australia) and owner/operator (sponsored by JancisRobinson.com), the awards also shine a spotlight on the roles of researcher and cellar door person (sponsored by Platinum Bags), champion of change (sponsored by the Winemakers Federation of Australia) and, for the first time this year, marketer (sponsored by Brown Brothers).

The other new award for 2017, the woman of inspiration award (sponsored by Irvine Wines), requires no entry process and will be a judge’s choice.

Dr Roberta De Bei and Dr Cassandra Collins, joint Winners of the 2016 researcher of the year said winning the award was not only an important achievement for their own careers, but also an inspiration for the next generation of women coming into the industry.

“Winning the award in 2016 was a great recognition that as women in science we are making a difference to the wine industry, which is the focus of our research activity. We hope that winning the award provides a positive role model for our female graduates at the University of Adelaide and inspires them to pursue their career goals.”

The ‘workplace champion of change’ award is the only award open to both women AND men, and recognises those who have provided outstanding support and advocacy for women in the industry and/or have been instrumental in implementing female friendly work practices.

The 2016 winner Iain Riggs, from Brokenwood Wines in the Hunter Valley, said his win was a great reward for all the winery staff.

“Being a business that is two-thirds female across all levels, we’re breaking down the stereotype of wine having to be a male only industry,” Riggs said.

As the world’s only awards platform for women in wine, there is significant global interest in the Australian Women in Wine Awards 2017. Such interest is reflected in the fact that JancisRobinson.com has come on board as an award sponsor this year. She joins other local big-name supporters who are also new sponsors for 2017 including Qantas EpiQure and the CSIRO.

Entries for the awards will close on 1st August and finalists in each category will be announced on 22 August. The winners will be announced on 26 September as part of a grand Women in Wine celebration and tasting event in partnership with Wine Australia, at Australia House in London. The awards will be streamed live via the web all over the world.