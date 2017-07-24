|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index24/07/2017
Kiwi wine a hit with Chinese diners
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
When it comes to high end gourmet goods the Chinese have a growing appetite for New Zealand wine, water and crayfish. Simon Zhou? of Ruby Red Fine Wine said there has been a shift away from French and toward New Zealand. "It used to be 90 per cent French, now it's 50 per cent." Source, Stuff.