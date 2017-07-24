|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index24/07/2017
Graham Norton in hot water for Invivo promo
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
It is the wine he drinks and offers to his guests on his popular BBC chat show. But oh July 23 The Mail on Sunday can reveal Graham Norton has invested in the Sauvignon Blanc he swills on air - leading to claims that he has broken strict BBC advertising rules. Source, The New Zealand Herald.