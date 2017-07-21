Daily Wine News

21/07/2017

Three weeks left to register for 2018 Young Gun

There are only three weeks to go until registrations close for the 2018 Young Gun of Wine Awards. The awards have seen phenomenal growth since opening up to public registrations last year and offer emerging winemakers connections, exposure and a positive brand alignment if they're successful. Source, Winetitles.

