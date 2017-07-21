|Grapegrower & Winemaker
21/07/2017
Understanding your safety obligations on farm
Caroline Graham, CEO of Regional Skills Training explains what your legal responsibilities are in a short YouTube video. She has over 40 years of experience in the agribusiness and horticulture sectors as well as over 20 years in vocational education in lecturing and management, both in the public and private sector. Source, Safe Ag Systems.