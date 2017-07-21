Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

21/07/2017

Understanding your safety obligations on farm

Caroline Graham, CEO of Regional Skills Training explains what your legal responsibilities are in a short YouTube video. She has over 40 years of experience in the agribusiness and horticulture sectors as well as over 20 years in vocational education in lecturing and management, both in the public and private sector. Source, Safe Ag Systems.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017