21/07/2017
Rarest grange sells for price of luxury car
A bottle of 1951 Penfolds Grange Hermitage that was originally given away for free has sold at auction for a "staggering" $51,750. The price makes it one of the most expensive bottles ever sold in this country. Source, Sydney Morning Herald.