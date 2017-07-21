|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index21/07/2017
An update from yesterday's WFA briefing
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A potential record vintage intake could be announced at the same time $50million is injected into the wine industry marketing efforts. That was the big news from a grape and wine community briefing held in Adelaide on Thursday. Source, Grapegrower & Winemaker.