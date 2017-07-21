|Grapegrower & Winemaker
NZ Sauv moves past one dimensional label
The perception that Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is “one dimensional” is rapidly diminishing, says the chief winemaker of Brancott Estate, as winemakers up their efforts to highlight sub regional difference and explore the effect of different winemaking techniques. Source, The Drinks Business.