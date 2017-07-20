|Grapegrower & Winemaker
What's next? Wine pouches?
UK retailer The Co-op is set to expand its range of smaller formats and embrace new formats in order to boost the options for convenience shoppers, it has revealed. Last month the retailer rolled out Most Wanted’s innovative single-serve wine pouches across 864 of its stores nationwide, which have been designed to tap into the on-the-go market and appeal to younger consumers. Source, The Drinks Business.