Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

20/07/2017

Hungarian wines

In most European languages the word for wine is derived from the Latin word vinum. However, in Hungarian it’s called bor. Some historians believe Hungarian winemaking even pre-dates the Romans. The country has multiple wine regions with distinctive characters, from the sweet wines of Tokaj to the rich red “bull’s blood” of Eger. Source, Express.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017