20/07/2017
Hungarian wines
In most European languages the word for wine is derived from the Latin word vinum. However, in Hungarian it’s called bor. Some historians believe Hungarian winemaking even pre-dates the Romans. The country has multiple wine regions with distinctive characters, from the sweet wines of Tokaj to the rich red “bull’s blood” of Eger. Source, Express.