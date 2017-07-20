|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index20/07/2017
Winners of the Melbourne International Wine Comp
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The winners of the fourth annual Melbourne International Wine Competition (MIWC) have been revealed. This year’s competition was the most competitive in the event’s short history, with more than 1100 wines judged. Source, The Shout.