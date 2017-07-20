««« return to Daily Wine News index

WFA Industry Briefing today

The leaders of the Australian wine industry are meeting today to share their knowledge and expertise on the future outlook of the sector, at the Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) 2017 Industry Briefing.



Stephen Harvey from Deloitte will start the afternoon with a brief history lesson on the Australian wine industry, setting the scene for the days guest speakers under the theme “Navigating the future by understanding the past”.



Wine Australia CEO Andreas Clark, Australian Vignerons CEO Andrew Weeks, Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) Managing Director Dan Johnson, will join WFA CEO Tony Battaglene to provide their insights and get to the heart of a range of issues facing the sector, as well as participating in a Q&A Panel session open to all members of the audience.



"I am delighted we have the relationships with leaders in the sector, to be able to bring everyone together in one place to share their knowledge and expertise, identifying the key issues impacting on profitability in the short and medium term" said WFA CEO Tony Battaglene.



Wine Australia CEO Andreas Clark said "We’re delighted with the 10 per cent growth in Australian wine exports over the last 12 months and evidence that this is flowing through to increased grape prices. Collaborative activities help support Australian grape and wine businesses to increase their competitiveness and we’re pleased to share our insights with the sector today."



Australian Vignerons CEO Andrew Weeks said "By learning lessons from the shortcomings of the past we will be better placed to work together to ensure a prosperous future for all players in the wine sector".



AWRI Managing Director, Dr Dan Johnson, welcomed the opportunity to participate in the industry briefing and continue the alliance between technical and business content forged at last year’s combined AWITC/WFA Outlook Conference. “I look forward to sharing with industry stakeholders an update on how R&D is helping to positively shape the international view of Australian wine.”