««« return to Daily Wine News index

WFA responds to ABAC change

The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) welcomes the changes to the Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code that come in to effect on 1 November 2017, which will now include the responsible placement of alcohol marketing.



“The ABAC Scheme currently has strong guidelines to regulate the content of alcohol marketing and the community is happy with how that’s working” said Tony Battaglene, Chief Executive.



“Recent ABAC research showed the majority of its adjudication decisions were actually more conservative than community expectation, so the content controls are working well. But as the industry adjusts to new technologies and medium like online and sponsorships, it makes sense to evolve the marketing safeguards to keep pace.



“Ads will now be only be allowed where the likely audience is at least 75% adults and will be required to utilise age gating technologies online wherever they exist.



“WFA applauds ABAC for responding to community expectations and demonstrating that the code is both effective and responsive when regulating alcohol advertising.”



ABAC Responsible Alcohol Marketing Code