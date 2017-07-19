««« return to Daily Wine News index

The case of the counterfeit Krug

LVMH has settled a legal fight with auctioneer Acker Merrall & Condit over a bottle of 1947 Krug. What does it mean for wine collectors? The public battle may be a sign that wine producers are pushing more forcefully on rare wine merchants when it comes to fighting counterfeits. Source, Wine Spectator.