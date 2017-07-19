|Grapegrower & Winemaker
19/07/2017
Texan wine explained
The multi-billion dollar Texas wine industry vies for fourth place in size with New York from year to year, despite the fact that a wine lover is far more likely to find a New York State wine in their shop than one from Texas. Source, VinePair.