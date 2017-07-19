««« return to Daily Wine News index

Using technology for a better vintage

You can't make sweeping statements about the way the wine industry feels about tech, mostly because there's more than one wine industry. Chair of Oenology at UC Davis, Roger Boulton, explains how factors like "where [the wine] comes from, its vintage or cultivar" affect the different parts of the industry. "If that's not important to the product you're trying to sell, then [technologies] that enhance or capture or collect that for you don't help." Source, CNET.