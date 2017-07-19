««« return to Daily Wine News index

A new chapter for Hot 100 Wines

It’s a new era for Hot 100 Wines with a new chief judge, Peter Dredge, and chief steward, Mark Reginato, to drive the event over the next three years. With Hot 100 entries now open, the pair will grow the annual event with new classes, events and judges of this zeitgeist-capturing wine show and publication that discovers South Australia’s most drinkable wines. Source, The Adelaide Review.