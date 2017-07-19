|Grapegrower & Winemaker
19/07/2017
Small forest, big impact
Atsuko Radcliffe is one of the legion of women adding lustre to the wine scene – having her own Denman-based Small Forest brand and being unique as the only Japanese winemaker in Australia and an international sake judge. Source, The Herald.