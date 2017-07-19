Daily Wine News

Sustainable strides in winemaking

Environmentalists at heart, James and Chrissy Robson of Ross Hill Wines, situated in the atmospheric hilltops of Orange in New South Wales, are both dedicated to reducing their impact on the earth. This has led them on a path of innovation, becoming Australia's first-ever and only carbon neutral winery certified for both its operations and products in 2016. Source, Illawarra Mercury.

