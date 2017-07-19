|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Aussie wine takes fizz out of French
Australian sparkling wine makers are taking some of the fizz out of their French competitors amid a surge in demand for Aussie bubbly. The value of Australian-made exports, more than doubled to $30 million in the past year, new figures from Wine Australia show. Source, News.