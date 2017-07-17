Daily Wine News

17/07/2017

From cardiac research to winery manager

Erica Crawford got from a cardiac research scientist to the founder and chief executive of an organic wine brand, Loveblock, "partly by marriage, partly by need, and partly by circumstance", she says. She runs Loveblock wines with her husband Kim, which they started in 2013 on about 100 hectares of Marlborough's Awatere Valley. Source, Stuff.

