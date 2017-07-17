««« return to Daily Wine News index

1972 Grange auctioned for $500

Burns Auctions hosted its monthly live auction at its Barrett Court headquarters, clearing refurbished, ex-demo, factory second, liquidated and police-seized items. The wines kicked off the auction, with a Margaret River Shiraz selling for $3 a bottle, while a 1972 bottle of Grange sold for $500. Source, Central Western Daily.