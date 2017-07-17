|Grapegrower & Winemaker
McGuigan Wines crowned winery of the year
McGuigan Wines has been crowned Australian Winery of the Year at the prestigious New York International Wine Competition. At the competition, McGuigan took home three Double Gold medals, six silver and seven bronze. Source, Drinks Central.