14/07/2017
Low rainfall and high AUD impacts farmers
Many of Australia's productive agricultural regions have been hit by the the driest June on record. Rabobank's Agribusiness Monthly report says wheat yields have been downgraded in cropping regions in Western Australia, South Australia and northern NSW. Meanwhile, the strength of the Australian dollar against the currencies of other "new world" wine producers is hindering returns from wine exports. Source, SBS.