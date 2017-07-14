|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Georgian wine export to China doubles
The ancient winemaking country of Georgia exported around 31.5 million bottles of wines worth about US$70.5 million to 44 countries in the first six months of the year, representing a 59% increase in volume and a 51% jump in value compared with the same period last year. Source, The Drinks Business.