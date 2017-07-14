|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Canada ceases sale of Israeli wines from West Bank
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency clarified that ‘Products of Israel’ would not be an acceptable country of origin declaration for wine products that have been made from grapes that are grown fermented, processed, blended and finished in the West Bank occupied territory. Source, Jerusalem Post.