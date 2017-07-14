|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Te Takitaki display Brick Bay sculpture
This year's Brick Bay Folly winner was Te Takitaki. Based on the structure of a Maori palisade, the orange-stained timber architectural installation was designed by graduates Tom Dobinson and George Grieve, from Patterson Associates, and Sophie Edwards and Jayne Kersten, from Jasmax, in collaboration with landscape architect Winston Dewhirst from O2 Landscapes. Source, Architecture Now.