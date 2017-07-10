|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index13/07/2017
Doctors advise raising legal drinking age
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The legal drinking age in the Northern Territory should be raised to 21, and the rest of Australia should consider doing the same, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians says. A final report is expected at the end of September. Source, The ABC.