WFA to host industry briefing

The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) will host an Industry Briefing in Adelaide on Thursday 20th July.



Guest speakers will provide their insights and unpack a range of key issues in the wine industry. Speakers include Wine Australia CEO Andreas Clark, Australian Vignerons CEO Andrew Weeks, Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) Managing Director Dan Johnson and Deloitte Partner Stephen Harvey, will join WFA CEO Tony Battaglene to.



"The Australian wine industry, a significant, $40.2 billion contributor to the Australian economy, employing thousands of Australians in regional and rural communities, is made up of many parts and WFA is pleased to bring it all together at one united industry forum" said Tony Battaglene, WFA Chief Executive



The industry is continuing to undergo significant changes in various areas ranging from tax legislation reform, breakthroughs in R&D, challenges in trade and market access through to dealing with the increasingly vocal and well-funded anti-alcohol lobby.



"We have the leaders in the sector, together in one place to share their knowledge and expertise, identifying the key issues impacting on profitability in the short and medium term," said Battaglene.



The volatile domestic and international scene will be dissected to provide an understanding of the issues facing the sector, and the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions directly at the Q&A Panel session.



"The issues being discussed will impact all wine businesses in one way or another and we want to ensure all our stakeholders are informed and better prepared to run their businesses successfully & sustainably for future generations."



—



The 2017 Winemakers’ Federation of Australia Industry Briefing is a free event for industry stakeholders to hear from Industry Leaders on the issues and challenges facing the Australian Wine Industry, held at Finlayson’s offices in the Adelaide CBD.



Numbers are limited. Contact Alison Laslett at to reserve the remaining available seats.