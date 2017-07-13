|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index13/07/2017
Cali grapes should find a home in 2017
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
“The market continues to be in short supply for all major varieties in the North Coast and also short most varieties in the Central Coast,” says Brian Clements, vice president of the wine and grape brokerage firm company based in Novato, California. Source, Western Farm Press.