|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index13/07/2017
Global warming threatening Mediterranean
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A new report says slightly increased temperatures in the Mediterranean region as a result of global warming may result in labour and productivity losses in the European wine industry. Source, The Independent.